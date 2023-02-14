Uyghurs rallied outside the Chinese Embassy on Human Rights Day in London last December. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Beijing is sending China's top diplomat, and a delegation of Xinjiang officials, to Brussels in what human rights advocates are warning is a "charm offensive." The outreach comes as the EU considers a proposed ban that could see European companies delinking their supply chains from one of China's key export regions.

The big picture: Close trade ties between China and Europe once guaranteed warm relations. But those economic links are now facing scrutiny as Europe's view on Beijing has soured.

EU-China relations plummeted after China sanctioned more than a dozen EU individuals and entities for their comments on Xinjiang in 2021.

Economic ties between Europe and Xinjiang — and by extension, a good chunk of China's exports — may be on the chopping block as well.

Driving the news: In what would be a rare overseas trip for a Chinese official sanctioned by the U.S., Xinjiang Governor Erkin Tuniyaz is expected to visit London and Brussels later this month, multiple media outlets have reported.

Tuniyaz, an ethnic Uyghur who is also the deputy party secretary in Xinjiang, was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2021, along with three other Chinese officials. They were accused of participating in the arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and members of other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. He has not been sanctioned by the U.K. or EU.

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, also plans to visit EU headquarters in Brussels and attend the Munich Security Conference later this week.

The EU and China will relaunch a human rights dialogue this week that stalled two years ago after rounds of tit-for-tat sanctions, the South China Morning Post reported, though it's not clear what behind-the-scenes negotiations led to this minor rapprochement.

Background: In September 2022, the European Commission revealed a proposal to ban the import of goods made through forced labor, which if implemented would derail Xinjiang-linked supply chains.

In May 2022, the German government ended benefit programs for German companies investing in Xinjiang.

German carmaker Volkswagen is facing growing scrutiny over its factory outside Urumqi, the regional capital of Xinjiang.

What they're saying: Tuniyaz's potential visit has already drawn fierce backlash from lawmakers and activists.