Salesforce adds more gender options to its software

Ina Fried
A screenshot of the new gender options within Salesforce's software. Image: Salesforce

Salesforce is adding fields to its core products that allow for more options when it comes to gender and pronouns.

Why it matters: The business software giant's move not only allows customers to better represent transgender and nonbinary people but also helps make gender-related data more accurate.

How it works: Salesforce is adding two new fields across its software wherever people are referenced, one to include pronouns and another for gender identity.

  • The changes mean administrators don't need to add custom fields and opens up the potential for more standard data reporting across a wider range of gender identities.
  • Salesforce worked with its inclusive language steering committee, including members of its own LGBTQ+ employee resource group, as well as with Out & Equal, a national nonprofit that specializes in LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Yes, but: Salesforce isn't requiring customers to collect such data, and indeed notes there may be instances where capturing data on gender isn't necessary or appropriate.

What they're saying: "At the end of the day, this is about more than inclusive language," Salesforce chief ethical and humane use officer Paula Goldman said in a statement to Axios. "It’s about giving businesses the tools to better understand and serve their diverse customer base."

