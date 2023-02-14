Salesforce adds more gender options to its software

Salesforce is adding fields to its core products that allow for more options when it comes to gender and pronouns.

Why it matters: The business software giant's move not only allows customers to better represent transgender and nonbinary people but also helps make gender-related data more accurate.

How it works: Salesforce is adding two new fields across its software wherever people are referenced, one to include pronouns and another for gender identity.

The changes mean administrators don't need to add custom fields and opens up the potential for more standard data reporting across a wider range of gender identities.

Salesforce worked with its inclusive language steering committee, including members of its own LGBTQ+ employee resource group, as well as with Out & Equal, a national nonprofit that specializes in LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Yes, but: Salesforce isn't requiring customers to collect such data, and indeed notes there may be instances where capturing data on gender isn't necessary or appropriate.

What they're saying: "At the end of the day, this is about more than inclusive language," Salesforce chief ethical and humane use officer Paula Goldman said in a statement to Axios. "It’s about giving businesses the tools to better understand and serve their diverse customer base."