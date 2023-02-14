Pence expected to fight subpoena by special counsel investigating Trump

Mike Pence on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook on November 30, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times

Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to fight a subpoena by the special counsel investigating former President Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, a source familiar confirmed to Axios.

Driving the news: Pence's argument for fighting the special counsel subpoena will focus on his role as former president of the Senate, and thus a member of the legislative branch, protecting him from certain Justice Department requests, Politico reports.

His argument will likely not center on executive privilege, per Politico.

The big picture: Pence was subpoenaed last week by special counsel Jack Smith following months of negotiations between the former vice president's legal team and federal prosecutors.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.