Charted: What Super Bowl ads are selling

Data: Ad Age, Axios research; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

The year 2000 brought us the “Dot-Com Super Bowl,” and 2022 was dubbed the “Crypto Bowl” — both signs of a changing landscape in which tech and finance have edged into a night once dominated by cars and beer.

What we're watching: This year could be the "Sports Betting Bowl." DraftKings has already released a commercial featuring Kevin Hart and announced a partnership with Molson Coors, building on the two sports-betting ads during last year's game.

By the numbers: According to an Axios analysis of Ad Age's archive, 14% of Super Bowl commercials from 2000 to 2022 have advertised alcohol, with the majority of these coming from Bud Light and Budweiser.

This year, for the first time since 1989 Anheuser-Busch has released its exclusive Super Bowl alcohol advertising rights.

