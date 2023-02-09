North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with his daughter Kim Ju-ae during a military parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the military in Pyongyang. Photo: Korean Central News Agency

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and his young daughter watched a parade of Pyongyang's largest nuclear missiles and newest military hardware in the capital on Wednesday night.

Why it matters: The parade marking the 75th founding anniversary of the North Korean army featured Pyongyang's largest-ever intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), per Reuters.

The military parade in Pyongyang on Wednesday night celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army. Photo: KCNA

Meanwhile, the prominent presence of the North Korean leader's middle-school-aged daughter Kim Ju-ae at the parade one day after she visited an army base with her father and attended an official dinner has increased speculation that she's being groomed as his successor.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency for the first time referred to her as "the respected daughter" of Kim in its report — "an apparent upgrade" from its previous reference to her as "beloved," the Washington Post notes.

Of note: Analysts believe among the weaponry showcased was an ICBM launcher that's intended for a solid-fuel missile, which could potentially provide greater mobility and launch quicker than liquid-fuel ones.