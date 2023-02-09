Jan. 6 rioter who carried Confederate flag sentenced to 36 months in prison

Kevin Seefried holds a Confederate flag in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

A Delaware man who carried the Confederate flag through the halls of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot was sentenced on Thursday to 36 months in prison, according to multiple reports.

Driving the news: Kevin Seefried, 53, was convicted in June 2022 on five charges for his participation in the Capitol riot, including obstructing lawmakers, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Seefried was also convicted last year of entering a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building, disorderly conduct and unlawful parading, according to the Department of Justice.

What they're saying: U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden criticized Seefried on Thursday for bringing the flag into the Capitol, per AP.

“Bringing a Confederate flag into one of our nation’s most sacred halls was outrageous,” McFadden said at the sentencing hearing.

Seefried apologized for his actions, saying "I never wanted to send a message of hate," per AP.

The big picture: Prosecutors and law enforcement officials allege that both Seefried and his son, Hunter Seefried, 24, were among the first 15 rioters to breach the Capitol during the riot.

Both were accused of joining the mob who chased Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman in the building. Kevin Seefried allegedly shouted during the riot, "Where are the members at? Where are they counting the votes?"

Hunter Seefried was sentenced to two years in prison last October.

