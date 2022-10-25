A man identified as Kevin Seefried holds a Confederate flag outside the Senate Chamber during a protest after breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

A Delaware man who, with his father, was among the first people in the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection and was part of a mob that confronted police officers was sentenced to two years in prison Monday.

Driving the news: Prosecutors said Hunter Seefried, 24, and his 53-year-old Confederate flag-wielding father, Kevin Seefried, entered the Capitol building through a window broken by other rioters with a police shield, per a Department of Justice statement.

"Hunter Seefried cleared a large piece of glass from one of those windows to clear the way," the DOJ said.

"While in the building, both defendants were part of a larger group of individuals who verbally confronted several U.S. Capitol Police officers near the entrance to the Senate Chambers."

The big picture: The Seefrieds were found guilty last July of obstructing an official proceeding of Congress as lawmakers met to certify President Biden's 2020 election win and misdemeanor offenses related to the Capitol riot.

What they're saying: A federal judge called Hunter Seefried's statement of apology "probably the most sincere and most effective" of all those delivered by defendants sentenced over the insurrection, per the Washington Post.

"I offer my sincerest apology to the country, its schoolchildren, and everyone who saw the worst of me and everyone on January 6," Seefried said, according to WashPost, also apologizing to the courts, government and his parents.

"I pray our country can recover."

What's next: Kevin Seefried is due to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023.