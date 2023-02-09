Data: Pew Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Most Americans think health care and the economy should be the top priorities for President Biden and Congress — but they are starkly divided over other issues like climate change and reducing the deficit, according to new polling by the Pew Research Center.

Why it matters: Biden has long pushed a message of unity and bipartisanship, including in his State of the Union address. But that aspiration is complicated by vast differences between what Democratic and Republican voters think he and Congress should prioritize.