America is divided over top priorities for Biden and Congress
Most Americans think health care and the economy should be the top priorities for President Biden and Congress — but they are starkly divided over other issues like climate change and reducing the deficit, according to new polling by the Pew Research Center.
Why it matters: Biden has long pushed a message of unity and bipartisanship, including in his State of the Union address. But that aspiration is complicated by vast differences between what Democratic and Republican voters think he and Congress should prioritize.
- The biggest partisan divide is over the environment and climate change. At least 60% of people who are or lean Democrat consider those issues a priority, compared with 20% or less of Republicans.
- Addressing issues around race comes in second, with about half of Democrats saying it should be prioritized by Biden and Congress, compared with just 13% of Republicans.