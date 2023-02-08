Russia's budget deficit explodes as latest sanctions bite

Russia's budget deficit widened sharply in January, as the latest sanctions on Russia's energy exports — and the mounting expense of its brutal war on Ukraine — may be starting to erode the Kremlin's heavily fortified finances.

Why it matters: Since Russia's invasion nearly a year ago, Western officials warned that it would take time for the full impact of sanctions to be felt in Moscow. That moment could be drawing closer.

Driving the news: Russia's Ministry of Finance reported that its budget deficit for January exploded to 1.8 trillion rubles — or around $25 billion — up roughly 14 times from last January's deficit of roughly $2 billion.

Oil and gas revenues dropped 46% from January 2021 levels.

Military spending drove government outlays up 59%, according to the Wall Street Journal.

What they're saying: Janis Kluge, an expert on Russian state finances with German Institute for International and Security Affairs, wrote on Twitter that the deficit is "highly unusual and points to a larger deficit for the full year."

The big picture: The report suggests that recent Western efforts to tighten the screws on Russia may be bearing fruit.

In December, Europe moved to fully ban Russian imports of crude oil, in response to the invasion.

The G7 also imposed a price cap on Russian oil, which it's enforcing through its leverage over the maritime insurance industry.

Russia has also been forced to reroute crude shipments to countries such as India and China, who have been big buyers, but at discounted prices.

Yes, but: Russia isn't anywhere near being out of money. Vladimir Putin has focused for years on building up the country's financial defenses, which remain formidable.

They include Russia's national wealth fund, a kind of rainy day fund comprised of money from oil and gas revenues that have been socked away.

The finance ministry announced on Monday that it has roughly $155 billion in the fund, or about 7% of GDP, according to Reuters, that it can use to help cover deficits.

The bottom line: The financial pressure on Russia appears to be building.