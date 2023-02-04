Top Armed Services Democrat: China "embarrassed" by balloon incident

Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) speaks during a meeting of the House Committee on Rules at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on July 12, 2022. (Photo by Oliver Contreras / AFP)

The top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee said Saturday that the high-altitude balloon flying over the U.S. this week that came from China is "embarrassing" for Beijing.

The big picture: Pentagon has accused China of using the balloon to collect information on sensitive military sites. China has denied those allegations and said that the balloon is a civilian airship for "mainly meteorological" purposes.

What they're saying: "I think China's very embarrassed by this," Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) said on Fox News.

Smith said that the balloon was not a "particularly effective" spying tool since the U.S. is familiar with the technology and the balloon wouldn't capture something satellites couldn't see.

"It's never a positive thing to have your spying efforts exposed to the globe. So it's not a positive for China in any way, shape or form," he added.

Go deeper: