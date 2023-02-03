Jobs reports simply don't get any better than the one we received Friday morning.

No caveats needed: This is a rip-roaring labor market, in stark defiance of months of recession chatter — and the Federal Reserve's efforts to slow things down.

Why it matters: American workers — outside of a handful of sectors — are experiencing some of the most plentiful opportunities in generations — even as inflation has been coming down.

That is a precarious balance (more on how the Fed might react below), but it is a remarkable state of affairs. The jobless recoveries of the early 2000s now look like ancient history.

The details: Economists expected jobs growth to decelerate, but instead it surged ahead, with an addition of more than half a million jobs (517,000) in January.

The unemployment rate hit an ultra-low 3.4%. To find a water mark lower than that, you'd have to go all the way back to 1953.

State of play: The blowout job gains may be exaggerated by seasonal adjustments or other statistical quirks. But even if they are ultimately revised lower, a consistent message is being sent by labor data across the board with ultra-low jobless claims and rising numbers of job openings.

The hiring slowdown that was supposed to come alongside the Fed's aggressive tightening has not materialized. It sets up something of a conundrum for officials.

"It's difficult to see how wage pressures can possibly soften sufficiently when jobs growth is as strong as this," Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Global Investors, wrote in a note.

"It's even more difficult to see the Fed stop raising rates and entertain ideas of rate cuts when there is such explosive economic news coming in."

Yes, but: For now, wage pressures appear to be flat or diminishing, contrary to what economic theory would predict in a booming job market. Rock-bottom unemployment paired with decelerating inflation is an economic dream scenario.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% in January, slowing slightly from December's upwardly revised 0.4% pace. Over the year through January, hourly earnings are up 4.4%.

Over the last three months, wages rose at a 4.6% annual rate — on the high side of what the Fed would consider consistent with achieving its 2% inflation target, but not accelerating.

The intrigue: January is a notoriously difficult month to interpret jobs data, with annual adjustments made by the Labor Department — some of which are done to account for seasonal patterns.