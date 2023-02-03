Elon Musk wins securities fraud case over 2018 tweet

A San Francisco jury on Friday found Elon Musk and Tesla not liable of securities fraud over a 2018 tweet in which Musk wrote that he had "funding secured" to take the electric carmaker private.

Why it matters: This is a victory for Musk, who has openly pushed back on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's argument that he broke the law (and imposed a number of sanctions on him).

The big picture: Musk has played fast and loose with his business-related tweets over the years — at times getting away with claiming they're just social media posts, and at times getting in trouble with the law.

Flashback: In August 2018, Musk tweeted that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 a share.

Musk has since claimed (including during the trial in a San Francisco federal court) that he believed Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund had committed to back the effort, and that more broadly securing capital wouldn't be a barrier in any case.

Still, investors sued him and Tesla for fraud by knowingly or recklessly making the public claims, and causing them investment losses.

