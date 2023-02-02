Apple's quarterly sales and earnings fell short of expectations

Apple on Thursday reported quarterly revenue and per-share earnings that were short of what analysts had been projecting.

The big picture: Apple's report comes as others in tech have warned of a weak market for PCs, smartphones and online advertising.

Apple's stock traded lower in after-hours trading after the report, changing hands recently at $144.53, down $6.29, or more than 4%.

By the numbers:

Revenue: $117.2 billion (vs. FactSet expectations of $121.4 billion, via Marketwatch)

Per-share earnings: $1.88 (vs. FactSet expectations of $1.94)

iPhone revenue: $65.78 billion, down from $71.63 billion a year ago.

iPad revenue: $9.4 billion, up from $7.25 billion a year ago.

Mac revenue: $7.74 billion, down from $10.85 billion a year ago.

Wearables and accessories revenue: $13.48 billion, down from $14.7 billion a year ago.

Services revenue: $20.77 billion, up from $19.52 billion.

What they're saying: On a conference call with analysts, CEO Tim Cook blamed the lower revenue on three factors: The impact of foreign exchange rates; a challenging economy; and COVID-19-related shutdowns at factories in China that limited production of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.