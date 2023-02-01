Samsung debuts Galaxy S23 smartphones, new laptops

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 200-megapizel camera and comes in four colors. Photo: ina Fried/Axios

Samsung officially unveiled its Galaxy S23 family of smartphones Wednesday, boasting faster processors and an array of camera improvements. The company also introduced a range of new Galaxy Book laptops, including its first high-end Ultra model.

The big picture: Samsung, like other tech companies, faces a challenging market as it tries to launch new devices into a tough economy.

Details: The S23 will come in three families — Standard, Plus and Ultra — all powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The top-of-the-line S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch display, an S-Pen stylus and a whopping 200-megapixel main camera sensor, as well as two zoom lenses (10x and 3X) along with an ultrawide option. It starts at $1,199.99 with 256GB of storage.

features a 6.8-inch display, an S-Pen stylus and a whopping 200-megapixel main camera sensor, as well as two zoom lenses (10x and 3X) along with an ultrawide option. It starts at $1,199.99 with 256GB of storage. The mid-range S23+ model comes with a 6.6-inch display, starts at $999.99 and features a 50-megapixel main sensor, along with 3x zoom and ultrawide lenses.

comes with a 6.6-inch display, starts at $999.99 and features a 50-megapixel main sensor, along with 3x zoom and ultrawide lenses. The baseline S23 starts at $799.99 and comes with a 6.1-inch display along with the same camera options included with the plus model.

starts at $799.99 and comes with a 6.1-inch display along with the same camera options included with the plus model. All three S23 families feature an updated 12-megapixel front-facing camera, and all models come in four color options (lavender, green, cream and black) and will be available starting Feb. 17.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also hoping to give its laptop business a boost by having the Galaxy Book line share a stage with the flagship smartphones.