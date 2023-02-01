Skip to main content
Politics & Policy

Democrats name their 'weaponization' committee members

Sophia Cai
Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on October 07, 2020.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on October 07, 2020. Photo: Tony L. Sandys-Pool/Getty Images.

Democrats are sending a former Trump impeachment lawyer and several longtime oversight members to sit on the newly created Republican-led House subcommittee investigating the "weaponization" of the federal government.

Why it matters: The weaponization committee will be a highly visible vehicle for Republicans to probe the Justice Department and FBI after a series of congressional and special counsel investigations implicated Republicans.

The details: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has selected Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), who was a lead lawyer on Trump’s first impeachment and longtime oversight members Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) and Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.).

  • Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.) was named ranking member. She was an impeachment manager during Trump's impeachment proceedings and a former student of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.).
  • Other members named include Rep. Colin Allred (D-Tex.), Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fl.), John Garamendi (D-Calif.), and Sylvia Garcia (D-Tex.).

Between the lines: Despite their star-studded lineup, Democrats will have little control over the direction of the committee's work. Republicans have already hinted at their plans to issue subpoenas without consulting Democrats.

  • They will, however, be able to sit in on some closed-door witness interviews and act as a foil during the committee's public hearings.

The other side: The committee is also stocked with other Republican heavy-hitters like GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y) and former House Oversight Chair Rep. Darrell Issa. (R-Calif.).

  • They are led by House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) who also chairs the subcommittee.

Of note: Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) was appointed as the top Democrat on the intelligence committee on Wednesday after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy kicked off Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who previously held the position, from the committee last month.

