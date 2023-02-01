Democrats name their 'weaponization' committee members

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on October 07, 2020. Photo: Tony L. Sandys-Pool/Getty Images.

Democrats are sending a former Trump impeachment lawyer and several longtime oversight members to sit on the newly created Republican-led House subcommittee investigating the "weaponization" of the federal government.

Why it matters: The weaponization committee will be a highly visible vehicle for Republicans to probe the Justice Department and FBI after a series of congressional and special counsel investigations implicated Republicans.

The details: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has selected Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), who was a lead lawyer on Trump’s first impeachment and longtime oversight members Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) and Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.).

Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.) was named ranking member. She was an impeachment manager during Trump's impeachment proceedings and a former student of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.).

Other members named include Rep. Colin Allred (D-Tex.), Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fl.), John Garamendi (D-Calif.), and Sylvia Garcia (D-Tex.).

Between the lines: Despite their star-studded lineup, Democrats will have little control over the direction of the committee's work. Republicans have already hinted at their plans to issue subpoenas without consulting Democrats.

They will, however, be able to sit in on some closed-door witness interviews and act as a foil during the committee's public hearings.

The other side: The committee is also stocked with other Republican heavy-hitters like GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y) and former House Oversight Chair Rep. Darrell Issa. (R-Calif.).

They are led by House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) who also chairs the subcommittee.

Of note: Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) was appointed as the top Democrat on the intelligence committee on Wednesday after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy kicked off Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who previously held the position, from the committee last month.