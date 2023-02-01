Democrats name their 'weaponization' committee members
Democrats are sending a former Trump impeachment lawyer and several longtime oversight members to sit on the newly created Republican-led House subcommittee investigating the "weaponization" of the federal government.
Why it matters: The weaponization committee will be a highly visible vehicle for Republicans to probe the Justice Department and FBI after a series of congressional and special counsel investigations implicated Republicans.
The details: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has selected Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), who was a lead lawyer on Trump’s first impeachment and longtime oversight members Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) and Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.).
- Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.) was named ranking member. She was an impeachment manager during Trump's impeachment proceedings and a former student of Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.).
- Other members named include Rep. Colin Allred (D-Tex.), Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fl.), John Garamendi (D-Calif.), and Sylvia Garcia (D-Tex.).
Between the lines: Despite their star-studded lineup, Democrats will have little control over the direction of the committee's work. Republicans have already hinted at their plans to issue subpoenas without consulting Democrats.
- They will, however, be able to sit in on some closed-door witness interviews and act as a foil during the committee's public hearings.
The other side: The committee is also stocked with other Republican heavy-hitters like GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y) and former House Oversight Chair Rep. Darrell Issa. (R-Calif.).
- They are led by House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) who also chairs the subcommittee.
Of note: Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) was appointed as the top Democrat on the intelligence committee on Wednesday after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy kicked off Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who previously held the position, from the committee last month.