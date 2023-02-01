ChatGPT sparks surge of AI detection tools

The rise of generative AI tools is creating parallel demand for a new class of systems that can help distinguish AI-generated text and images from those created by humans.

Why it matters: Educators, in particular, are concerned about students turning in work created by an AI system. But experts are also worried about how generative AI can create a flood of misinformation and impersonation. Detection tools, if they can be made sufficiently accurate, could help.

Driving the news: OpenAI released a free Web-based tool Tuesday designed to help distinguish AI-generated text from that written by humans. But it isn't alone in trying to address this issue. A number of startups, organizations and individuals have also released or are developing AI-detection software.

GPTZero was created by college student Edward Tian and works similarly to the new tool from OpenAI, assessing the overall likelihood that a piece of content was machine-generated.

Self-funded startup Fictitious.ai is testing a product with educational institutions that analyzes content paragraph-by-paragraph rather than just providing an overall score.

Writer.com has a tool to help writers detect if their writing will pass as human, since search engines penalize content they believe to be machine-generated.

Yes, but: While detection tools show potential, the current tools are prone to making wrong calls, particularly when used on a writing sample that's very different from the ones used to train the system.

The tools will no doubt improve, but so will the means for evading detection, likely creating something of a cat-and-mouse game.

"We believe that techniques for detecting AI content will improve, and continue to surpass human ability to discern between machine- and human-written content," a Fictitious.ai representative told Axios. "With that said, there is clearly a limit at which sufficient human editing will always obscure traces of AI-generated content."

Open AI and others are also exploring other approaches, such as watermarking their systems' creations to make it easier to spot machine-generated content.

The big picture: Generative AI has hit a tipping-point of popularity, and that means all manner of computer-created content is about to explode.

The challenge will be developing enough systems — both human and automated — to deal with the flood of additional content at a time when misinformation is already a significant problem.

In action: Here's how several detectors performed when we asked it to analyze a portion of yesterday's Login newsletter.

OpenAI: " The classifier considers the text to be very unlikely AI-generated."

The classifier considers the text to be very unlikely AI-generated." GPT Zero : "Your text is most likely human written but there are some sentences with low perplexities."

: "Your text is most likely human written but there are some sentences with low perplexities." Fictitious.AI : This system broke the newsletter items down paragraph by paragraph, correctly discerning that all but the last part I submitted had less than a 5% chance of being AI-generated. For some reason, though, it decided the last line of a story abour TikTok had an 85% chance of being AI-written. (It was us.) Line in question: "Don't be surprised to see such talks eventually resume, given how much there is at stake for the company and its investors."

: This system broke the newsletter items down paragraph by paragraph, correctly discerning that all but the last part I submitted had less than a 5% chance of being AI-generated. For some reason, though, it decided the last line of a story abour TikTok had an 85% chance of being AI-written. (It was us.) Line in question: "Don't be surprised to see such talks eventually resume, given how much there is at stake for the company and its investors." Writer.com: "Fantastic!" (I.e., we passed as human.)

And here's how the services evaluated a section of a ChatGPT-generated essay on the history of baseball cards. (It was a pretty good history, speaking as someone who knows a bit about the gum-infused cardboard collectibles.)