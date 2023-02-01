Officials attend a ceremony in honor of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise at the National Pantheon Museum in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in July 2021. Photo: Valerie Baeriswyl/AFP via Getty Images

Four men were extradited to the U.S. and charged for their alleged involvement in the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.

Driving the news: Two Haitian-American citizens, James Solages, 37, and Joseph Vincent, 57, and one Colombian citizen, German Alejandro Rivera Garcia, 44, were each charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the U.S.

They were also charged with providing material support and resources resulting in death, and conspiring to do so, knowing or intending that such support and resources would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap, per the DOJ.

A third Haitian American, Christian Sanon, 54, was charged with smuggling goods from the U.S. and providing unlawful export information.

The big picture: Moïse was assassinated at his home in July 2021 by an unidentified group of gunmen.

His death came amid increasing political instability in Haiti and calls for his removal from office before his term ended.

Gang violence has spiked significantly in the capital of Port-au-Prince as the country continues to grapple with poverty and a cycle of delayed election.

Of note: There are now seven defendants in U.S. custody and charged with U.S. crimes for their roles in the assassination, per the DOJ.

The three other men — Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios, 43, Rodolphe Jaar, 49, and Joseph Joel John, 51, — were arrested last year.

John is a former Haitian senator who was charged with conspiring to commit murder.

What's next: The four latest defendants are scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday in Miami, per the DOJ.

For the record: Solages, Vincent and Rivera face up to life imprisonment if convicted.