You have to actually be broke to file for bankruptcy protection — at least that's what a federal appellate court ruled Monday.

Driving the news: The court dismissed the bankruptcy filing by a subsidiary of corporate giant Johnson & Johnson. J&J created the unit — dubbed LTL Management — for the express purpose of holding legal liabilities and then filing for Chapter 11.

Why it matters: The ruling undercuts the emerging corporate strategy of using bankruptcy to excise costly liabilities when the organization itself is perfectly solvent.

"Because LTL was not in financial distress, it cannot show its petition served a valid bankruptcy purpose and was filed in good faith," a three-judge panel said in its unanimous ruling.

Catch up quick: J&J faces some 38,000 lawsuits from people and their survivors claiming that the company's talc-based powder caused cancer. J&J has repeatedly denied the allegation.

Critics say that transferring the litigation claims to the new subsidiary and placing that unit in bankruptcy was a tactic to cap J&J's exposure to the liabilities.

State of play: At the time it put newly formed subsidiary LTL Management into bankruptcy in October 2021, J&J had an equity value of more than $400 billion, a AAA credit rating, and $31 billion in cash and marketable securities.

That means it almost surely had ample liquidity to pay LTL's obligations — and can't instead use the bankruptcy process, the court ruled. When LTL filed for bankruptcy, J&J was worth at least 25 times more than its estimated total product liabilities over the next 24 months, the ruling stated.

What they're saying: That companies need to be financially distressed to qualify for bankruptcy is a "common sense assumption," University of North Carolina bankruptcy law professor Melissa Jacoby tells Axios.

"This is a vindication of the rule of law and the role of the civil justice system," Jacoby says. "Bankruptcy plays a very important role in our legal system, but it's for extraordinary circumstances."

The big picture: Organizations and companies have been getting more creative about how they attempt to leverage the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to their advantage.

In 2021, a judge dismissed the National Rifle Association's Chapter 11 bankruptcy because the NRA — by its own admission — wasn't facing financial troubles. The NRA sought bankruptcy in an attempt to delay a lawsuit by the New York state attorney general seeking to disband the organization.

3M, the conglomerate, placed its Aearo Technologies subsidiary into bankruptcy, hoping to use the process to speed a settlement of more than 230,000 lawsuits from military service members who accused Aearo earplugs of causing hearing loss.

How it works: When an organization files for bankruptcy, creditors have to negotiate collectively with the debtor in pursuit of a settlement — often for pennies on the dollar in the case of litigants, who are considered unsecured creditors.

J&J had agreed to provide $2 billion through a trust to pay claims — an amount the alleged victims said was insufficient.

The Third Circuit said it doesn't intend to "discourage lawyers from being inventive." But, it said that J&J's finances mean it has no right to access the tools of bankruptcy court — which allow debtors to restructure and slash liabilities without facing further legal attacks.

The other side: J&J said in a statement that it will appeal the ruling, rejecting the Third Circuit's contention that the company did not file the case in good faith.

"As we have said from the beginning of this process, resolving this matter as quickly and efficiently as possible is in the best interests of claimants and all stakeholders," J&J said. "We continue to stand behind the safety of Johnson’s Baby Powder, which is safe, does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer.”

What's next: If the Supreme Court doesn't agree to hear J&J's appeal, the company will be forced to address its liabilities on a case-by-case basis in court, out of court, or through a massive civil settlement.

“J&J has no special right to put talc victims in a bankruptcy box," Bailey Glasser attorney Brian Glasser, who is representing the official committee of talc claimants in the bankruptcy, said in a statement. "It now has to face these claims in front of juries around the nation.”

The bottom line: "The bigger a backstop a parent company provides a subsidiary, the less fit that subsidiary is to file" for bankruptcy, the Third Circuit ruled.