A New York federal judge ruled on Monday that the identities of the two individuals putting up collateral for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's bail bond (in addition to his parents) should be unsealed, pending any appeals.

Why it matters: Several news organizations asked the court to unseal their identities, arguing it's in the public's interest.

What they're saying: "[T]he information sought — i.e., the names of bail sureties — traditionally is public information. The non-parental bail sureties have entered voluntarily into a highly publicized criminal proceeding by signing the Individual Bonds," writes the judge.

Flashback: Bankman-Fried was released on a $250 million bond last month, with his parents house in Palo Alto, Calif. as part of the collateral.

The other side: Lawyers for Bankman-Fried had originally asked that their identities be kept private for their safety and security.

Details: Parties have until 5pm on Feb. 7 to file any objections to the decision. If there are any, they'll have until Feb. 14 to apply to the Court of Appeals to further stay the decision.