Suicide bombing at mosque in Pakistan kills dozens

Security personnel and rescue workers prepare to search for the blast victims in the debris of a damaged mosque inside the police headquarters in Peshawar on Jan. 30. Photo: Abdul Majeed/AFP via Getty Images

A suicide bombing at a mosque in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday killed at least 34 people and wounded 150, AP reported, citing officials.

Driving the news: Between 300 and 350 worshippers were inside the mosque when the attack took place.

The mosque is located inside a compound that also includes the city's police headquarters. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

State of play: The bombing took place during the noon prayers, Ghulam Ali, the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, of which Peshawar is the capital, told Bloomberg.

"It's an unfortunate incident," Ali said.

The explosion caused the roof of the mosque to collapse, injuring many inside, a local police officer said, per AP.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the bombing in a statement, saying the attackers "have nothing to do with Islam," the Washington Post reported.

"Terrorists want to create fear by targeting those who perform the duty of defending Pakistan," he added.

The big picture: Peshawar has frequently been the target of militant groups, including the Pakistani Taliban, an umbrella group of Sunni and sectarian Islamist factions, per Reuters.