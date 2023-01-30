Suicide bombing at mosque in Pakistan kills dozens
A suicide bombing at a mosque in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday killed at least 34 people and wounded 150, AP reported, citing officials.
Driving the news: Between 300 and 350 worshippers were inside the mosque when the attack took place.
- The mosque is located inside a compound that also includes the city's police headquarters. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
State of play: The bombing took place during the noon prayers, Ghulam Ali, the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, of which Peshawar is the capital, told Bloomberg.
- "It's an unfortunate incident," Ali said.
- The explosion caused the roof of the mosque to collapse, injuring many inside, a local police officer said, per AP.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the bombing in a statement, saying the attackers "have nothing to do with Islam," the Washington Post reported.
- "Terrorists want to create fear by targeting those who perform the duty of defending Pakistan," he added.
The big picture: Peshawar has frequently been the target of militant groups, including the Pakistani Taliban, an umbrella group of Sunni and sectarian Islamist factions, per Reuters.
- There has been an increase in militant attacks since November — after the Pakistani Taliban ended its ceasefire with government forces, AP reported.
- Monday's attack was the city's worst since last March, when a suicide bombing in a Shiite mosque killed more than 55 people and injured nearly 200.