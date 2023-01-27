Ronna McDaniel re-elected as RNC chair

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel greets supporters during a campaign rally with Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker on Nov. 29, 2022 in Greensboro, Georgia. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ronna McDaniel secured a fourth term as chair of the Republican National Committee on Friday, following a bitter election over the leadership post, multiple outlets reported.

Why it matters: The RNC chair election exposed GOP infighting after the Republican Party's showing in the midterm elections and conflict over the vision for the party before 2024.

Driving the news: McDaniel earned a majority of the votes in Friday's secret ballot, defeating California attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

She won on the first ballot, receiving 111 votes to Dhillon's 51, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: McDaniel, who has served three terms as RNC chair, was tapped to lead the RNC in 2016 and was the favorite of then-president-elect Trump. McDaniel was chair of the Michigan GOP before becoming RNC chair.

Dhillon, an attorney from California, is a strong Trump supporter. She earned the support of some of the most prominent conservatives, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson, per the New York Times.

Trump did not make an endorsement in the race but congratulated McDaniel on her win Friday.

What they're saying: "After a hard-fought effort, we unfortunately came up short," Dhillon said in a statement. "However, the RNC will be better for the tough conversations that were desperately needed about how to reform the RNC to win elections and earn the trust of our voters, activists, and donors."

A representative for McDaniel did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What to watch: McDaniel has said she will remain neutral in the 2024 Republican primary.

Axios' Sareen Habeshian contributed to this report.

Editor's note: This story was updated with new information.