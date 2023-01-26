Russian missiles strike Ukraine after U.S., Germany promise tanks

Rescuers are at work following a Russian missile strike on the industrial zone of Kyiv on Jan. 26. Photo: SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Russia launched a new barrage of missile strikes on Ukraine Thursday, a day after the U.S. and Germany announced plans to send battle tanks to aid Ukraine's embattled military.

The big picture: Ukrainian air defenses shot down 47 of the 55 Russian missiles launched, Ukraine's military chief Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi wrote in a Telegram post Thursday.

Twenty of the Russian missiles were shot down in the area surrounding Kyiv, he added.

"The goal of the Russians remains the same – psychological pressure on Ukrainians and the destruction of critical infrastructure. But we cannot be broken!" Zaluzhnyi wrote.

Zoom in: Explosions rocked Kyiv Thursday morning, with the missile strikes leaving one dead and two wounded, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.