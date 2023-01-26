13 mins ago - World
Russian missiles strike Ukraine after U.S., Germany promise tanks
Russia launched a new barrage of missile strikes on Ukraine Thursday, a day after the U.S. and Germany announced plans to send battle tanks to aid Ukraine's embattled military.
The big picture: Ukrainian air defenses shot down 47 of the 55 Russian missiles launched, Ukraine's military chief Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi wrote in a Telegram post Thursday.
- Twenty of the Russian missiles were shot down in the area surrounding Kyiv, he added.
- "The goal of the Russians remains the same – psychological pressure on Ukrainians and the destruction of critical infrastructure. But we cannot be broken!" Zaluzhnyi wrote.
Zoom in: Explosions rocked Kyiv Thursday morning, with the missile strikes leaving one dead and two wounded, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.
- It is the city's first attack-related death in the new year, per AP.
- The Russian strikes hit energy facilities in Ukraine's Odesa region as well as several other regions, Odesa Gov. Maksym Marchenko wrote in a Telegram post. No civilian casualties were reported in Odesa as a result of the strikes, he wrote in a subsequent post.
- The strikes on energy facilities resulted in emergency power outages in several regions, with the Odesa, Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions most affected, Ukrainian Minister of Energy German Galushchenko wrote in a Facebook post.
- Officials in the Kherson region said shelling over the past day had killed two people and injured five others, AP reported.