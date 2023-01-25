Germany to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine

Germany will send several Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday after pressure from NATO allies and Ukraine to supply the advanced battle vehicles.

Why it matters: The decision is a major boost for Ukraine, which has pleaded with the West for months to send battle tanks as it tries to take back territory from Russia and prepare for a possible new Russian offensive.

The U.S. is also expected to soon announce that it will supply Abrams M1 tanks, U.S. media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Details: Germany will initially supply 14 Leopard 2 tanks from its own stock, as well as ammunition and logistical and maintenance support, the government said in a statement.

Training Ukrainian forces on the Leopards is expected to begin soon.

Germany will also quickly provide licenses to other European countries that wish to supply Leopards from their own stock, the statement added. Poland has already requested approval to send some of its Leopards to Ukraine.

The goal, the German government said, was for Germany and its allies to supply two battalions with Leopards, which would be 88 tanks, per AP.

Catch up quick: Debate among Western allies — particularly between the U.S. and Germany — over sending tanks to Ukraine had escalated over the last week.

The Biden administration argued in recent days against sending Abrams, citing logistical issues. Instead, U.S. officials said sending German Leopard 2 tanks would be more beneficial since many European allies already have them and they're easier to maintain.

"The M1 (Abrams) is a complex weapons system that is challenging to maintain ... that was true yesterday, that is true today and will be true in the future," Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters on Tuesday.

Until Wednesday, Scholz had expressed reluctance to send Leopards, fearing it could escalate tensions with Moscow. German officials also reportedly privately linked its own commitment to providing its tanks to a U.S. decision to send Abrams as well. Publicly, however, U.S. and German officials denied any link between the two decisions.

What they're saying: "This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability. We are acting in a closely coordinated manner internationally," Scholz said in a statement.

The German government added that Wednesday's decision was "the result of intensive consultations with Germany's closest European and international partners."

The Kremlin called the German announcement and expected U.S. decision to send battle tanks “a rather disastrous plan," according to state media.