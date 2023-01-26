Skip to main content
20 mins ago - World

Massive "Invasion Day" protests held across Australia

Rebecca Falconer
Protesters participate in the Treaty Before Voice Invasion Day Protest outside Parliament House on January 26, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.

Protesters participate in the Treaty Before Voice Invasion Day Protest outside Parliament House on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Thousands of Australians protested Thursday the Australia Day national holiday marking the anniversary of a British fleet landing in the country for the first time on Jan. 26, 1788.

Why it matters: There are calls to change the date of the annual event that's also known as "Invasion Day, because of the devastating impact colonialism and its racist legacy had on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians who'd lived in the country for tens of thousands of years before the British arrived — or abolish it altogether.

  • This year's protests are particularly poignant because of an upcoming referendum on whether to enshrine in the Australian constitution an Indigenous voice to Parliament.

Context: Australian Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney has said the Indigenous voice to Parliament would enable Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to provide advice at all government levels on laws and policies affecting their lives and address longstanding "housing, health and educational" disparities and incarceration and child removal," per the Guardian.

Of note: Some speakers at Thursday's Invasion Day protests in central Sydney dismissed the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament as a "box-ticking exercise" that would not result in any meaningful changes, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

In photos: Invasion Day protests
Aboriginal Australians perform a traditional dance during the Invasion Day protest at Belmore Park on January 26, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.
Aboriginal Australians perform a traditional dance during the Invasion Day protest at Belmore Park on Jan. 26, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Roni Bintang/Getty Images
People participate in an âInvasion Dayâ protest in Sydney, Australia, on January 26, 2023.
People participate in an Invasion Day protest in Sydney, Australia, on Jan. 26. Photo: Steven Saphore/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
People participate in an âInvasion Dayâ protest in Sydney, Australia, on January 26, 2023.
People participate in an Invasion Day protest in Sydney on Jan. 26. Photo: Steven Saphore/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
People take part in a smoking ceremony during the Invasion Day rally on January 26, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.
People take part in a traditional smoking ceremony during the Invasion Day rally on Jan. 26 in Melbourne. Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
Participants gather at the steps to Parliament house before the Invasion Day rally on January 26, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.
Participants gather at the steps to Victoria's Parliament house before the Invasion Day rally on Jan. 26 in Melbourne. Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
Go deeper