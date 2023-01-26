Intel issues dour earnings report, weak forecast

Troubled chip giant Intel posted weaker than expected quarterly sales Thursday along with a financial outlook that fell well short of Wall Street expectations.

Between the lines: Intel is facing a confluence of challenges, including a slowing economy, decreased demand for PCs and internal execution challenges.

By the numbers:

Fourth quarter revenue: $14 billion (vs. $14.4 billion expected).

Adjusted per-share earnings: 10 cents (vs. 19 cents expected).

First quarter revenue projection: $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion (vs. 13.9 billion expected).

First quarter adjusted per-share earnings estimate: A loss of 15 cents (vs. a 24 cent profit expected).

What's next: The company said it aims to cut $3 billion in costs this year and reduce costs by a total of $8 billion to $10 billion by the end of 2025.