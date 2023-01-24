Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin breaks record for World Cup wins

Jeff Tracy
mikaela shiffrin celebrating

Photo: Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Mikaela Shiffrin on Tuesday won the giant slalom in Italy for her 83rd career World Cup victory, passing Lindsey Vonn for the most wins all-time by a woman.

The top 10: Shiffrin and Vonn have a massive lead over the rest of the field, and they're the only Americans in the top 25.

  • Shiffrin: 83 wins (2012-present)
  • Vonn: 82 (2001-19)
  • Annemarie Moser-Pröll: 62 (1969-80)
  • Vreni Schneider: 55 (1984-95)
  • Renate Götschl: 46 (1993-2009)
  • Anja Pärson: 42 (1998-2012)
  • Marlies Schild: 37 (2001-14)
  • Katja Seizinger: 36 (1989-98)
  • Lara Gut-Behrami: 36 (2008-present)
  • Hanni Wenzel: 33 (1972-84)

What to watch: Shiffrin, 27, could break the all-time record (man or woman) of 86 wins held by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark before the current season ends in March.

  • "Shiffrin is such a great skier with a fantastic technique and really deserves to break my record," Stenmark told the Wall Street Journal after Shiffrin tied Vonn earlier this month.
  • He then added a (perhaps not-so bold) prediction: "She will be the first to reach 100 World Cup victories."

Watch: The record-breaking run

