Mikaela Shiffrin on Tuesday won the giant slalom in Italy for her 83rd career World Cup victory, passing Lindsey Vonn for the most wins all-time by a woman.

The top 10: Shiffrin and Vonn have a massive lead over the rest of the field, and they're the only Americans in the top 25.

Shiffrin: 83 wins (2012-present)

83 wins (2012-present) Vonn: 82 (2001-19)

82 (2001-19) Annemarie Moser-Pröll: 62 (1969-80)

62 (1969-80) Vreni Schneider: 55 (1984-95)

55 (1984-95) Renate Götschl: 46 (1993-2009)

46 (1993-2009) Anja Pärson: 42 (1998-2012)

42 (1998-2012) Marlies Schild: 37 (2001-14)

37 (2001-14) Katja Seizinger: 36 (1989-98)

36 (1989-98) Lara Gut-Behrami: 36 (2008-present)

36 (2008-present) Hanni Wenzel: 33 (1972-84)

What to watch: Shiffrin, 27, could break the all-time record (man or woman) of 86 wins held by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark before the current season ends in March.

"Shiffrin is such a great skier with a fantastic technique and really deserves to break my record," Stenmark told the Wall Street Journal after Shiffrin tied Vonn earlier this month.

He then added a (perhaps not-so bold) prediction: "She will be the first to reach 100 World Cup victories."

