Mikaela Shiffrin ties Lindsey Vonn for all-time World Cup wins
Move over, Lindsey Vonn — you've got company at the top.
Driving the news: Mikaela Shiffrin won her 82nd World Cup ski race on Sunday in Slovenia, tying Vonn's mark for the most ever wins by a woman.
- Vonn was 33 when she won her 82nd race in 2018, retiring a year later due to injuries. Shiffrin is just 27.
- Shiffrin has six wins in her past seven races and could pass Vonn at tomorrow's slalom race in Austria.
State of play: Vonn and Shiffrin are 20 wins clear of third place (Austria's Annemarie Moser-Pröll with 62), and the next-closest active woman is Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, with just 35.
What they're saying: "It's pretty impressive that the top two female skiers of all time are Americans in a sport historically dominated by Europeans," Vonn told AP.
Between the lines: The co-leaders have compiled their totals in very different ways, with Shiffrin a slalom specialist and Vonn dominating downhill.
- Shiffrin: Slalom (51 wins), Giant Slalom (17), Super G (5), Parallel Giant Slalom (5), Downhill (3), Combined (1)
- Vonn: Downhill (43), Super G (28), Combined (5), Giant Slalom (4), Slalom (2)
What's next: Shiffrin could break the all-time mark (man or woman) of 86 wins held by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark before the current season ends in March.