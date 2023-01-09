Move over, Lindsey Vonn — you've got company at the top.

Driving the news: Mikaela Shiffrin won her 82nd World Cup ski race on Sunday in Slovenia, tying Vonn's mark for the most ever wins by a woman.

Vonn was 33 when she won her 82nd race in 2018, retiring a year later due to injuries. Shiffrin is just 27.

Shiffrin has six wins in her past seven races and could pass Vonn at tomorrow's slalom race in Austria.

State of play: Vonn and Shiffrin are 20 wins clear of third place (Austria's Annemarie Moser-Pröll with 62), and the next-closest active woman is Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, with just 35.

What they're saying: "It's pretty impressive that the top two female skiers of all time are Americans in a sport historically dominated by Europeans," Vonn told AP.

Between the lines: The co-leaders have compiled their totals in very different ways, with Shiffrin a slalom specialist and Vonn dominating downhill.

Shiffrin: Slalom (51 wins), Giant Slalom (17), Super G (5), Parallel Giant Slalom (5), Downhill (3), Combined (1)

Slalom (51 wins), Giant Slalom (17), Super G (5), Parallel Giant Slalom (5), Downhill (3), Combined (1) Vonn: Downhill (43), Super G (28), Combined (5), Giant Slalom (4), Slalom (2)

What's next: Shiffrin could break the all-time mark (man or woman) of 86 wins held by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark before the current season ends in March.