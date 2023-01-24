Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The traditional story of how the Fed slows the economy to bring down inflation goes like this: It tightens money to curb demand in sectors of the economy sensitive to rates, causing them to contract.

But this time around, something weird is happening. The sectors that traditionally contract when the Fed tightens policy have kept adding workers despite rapid rate hikes.

Why it matters: Labor's resilience in areas that are historically most sensitive to interest rate hikes — accompanied by declining inflationary pressure — suggests the Fed might be able to bring down inflation without widespread layoffs that accompany recessions.

State of play: A consistent feature of recessions is that employment in construction, and durable goods manufacturing, contracts in recessions.

Those sectors, to a significant degree, are the business cycle. They expand in good times and contract in hard times, while other sectors like health care are more slow-and-steady.

But there is no sign of dramatic contraction in those sectors, despite aggressive monetary tightening during 2022 that make buying a house, car, or other big-ticket items more expensive.

By the numbers: Construction employment rose 3.1% in 2022, rising in 11 of 12 months. Durable goods manufacturing employment rose 3.3%, rising in all 12 months.

Neither sector appeared to lose momentum as the year progressed and rate hikes started to bite; instead, they continued to add jobs at a steady clip. The 28,000 construction positions added in December was the highest since May.

The strength in interest-sensitive sectors may reflect backlogs of demand for houses and cars from the supply-constrained period of 2021, argue Justin Bloesch and Mike Konczal of the Roosevelt Institute.

"With supply still far behind demand, employers have no reason to lay off workers," they wrote recently.

This may be good news, implying a path where the supply side of the economy continues to heal. That helps bring down inflation pressures without mass layoffs — at least in the sectors usually affected by tighter money.

"[I]t's possible that all of the labor market cooling happens on the churn and wages side, and almost none on the layoffs side," they added.

Yes, but: The technology sector is one outlier, where big name companies continue to shed tens of thousands of workers.

Layoffs have been disproportionately tech-related. Still, the information sector is just a sliver (roughly 2%) of overall employment.

As it stands, there may be a tech recession as some companies adjust to more normal business conditions, after historic demand and hiring early in the pandemic. So far, it's contained and hasn't made a wave in the labor market data.

The bottom line: The labor market has cooled off, but without a significant uptick in layoffs — even in the sectors most impacted by higher rates.