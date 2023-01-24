Game Developers Conference organizers expect more attendees, less crypto

Organizers of this year’s Game Developers Conference (March 20-24) are expecting about 24,000 attendees this year, up from last year but down from pre-pandemic totals.

Driving the news: GDC 2023 will come the closest the show has to its pre-COVID-19 incarnation.

The show, which has long run out of the Moscone Center in San Francisco, was not held in person in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The expected shortfall from pre-pandemic attendance, GDC show-runners tell Axios, reflects a diminished appetite for attending shows seen across multiple fields, including the recent Consumer Electronics Show.

Details: Speakers will be in person, and virtual attendance will not be supported — a decision that has been criticized by those who found virtual access more inclusive for those physically unable to go to the show.

But GDC planners say they heard from attendees who said sessions with a mix of virtual and physical presence were frustrating for some attendees of both types and that, instead, GDC will also hold a virtual event later this year.

Attendees of the in-person event will be required to present proof of vaccination or show a negative COVID test result.

Big talks slated for the show include:

Former Blizzard co-president Jen Oneal, who resigned and said she wasn’t paid fairly, talking about improving the culture around remote work.

The executive producer of the New York Times’ gaming division discussing the paper’s management of Wordle.

A presentation by Bandai Namco’s chief Tamagotchi officer.

And a panel with two of the lead designers of Nintendo and HAL’s Kirby series.

Changes: This year’s show will include an overt focus on sessions designed to help developers build their careers.

It’ll also include the usual summits on audio, indie games and more, though a track on esports has been dropped.

Organizers say the number of non-sponsored talks on Web3/blockchain gaming, which proliferated at GDC 2022, are down this year. But there will be a new, fully-sponsored Web3 gaming summit on March 20 and 21, contained in one area for attendees to approach or avoid.

