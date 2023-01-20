First look: New Ben Terris book on Washington's weirdos

Cover: Twelve

Ben Terris — the WashPost feature writer who exposed former Rep. Aaron Schock's "Downton Abbey"-inspired office décor — will be out June 6 with a book about "the people who see this moment as an opportunity to bet big — on their country or maybe just on themselves."

Driving the news: "The Big Break: The Weirdos, Wonks, and Wannabes Trying to Win in Washington While America Loses Its Mind" is written in the vein of Mark Leibovich's "This Town."