White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and discussed ways to broaden the Abraham Accords and reach a breakthrough that could lead to the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Why it matters: Netanyahu has set normalization with Saudi Arabia as one of his two main foreign policy goals. But Israeli officials admit that it won't be possible if relations between Riyadh and Washington remain tense.

Flashback: U.S. relations with Saudi Arabia deteriorated last October after the Saudis reached an agreement with Russia at the OPEC+ group of oil producers to dramatically cut oil production.

The Biden administration felt the Saudi move violated the understandings reached between Washington and Riyadh ahead of President Biden’s trip to the kingdom last July.

The big picture: Sullivan and Netanyahu also discussed the Iranian nuclear program, Iran’s actions in the region and its military assistance to Russia in its war in Ukraine, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the normalization process between Israel and its neighbors, Israeli officials said.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu expressed his gratitude for Biden's commitment to ensure Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu told Sullivan that the latest Palestinian moves in the international arena, especially the Palestinian Authority's push for the International Court of Justice to issue a legal opinion on the Israeli occupation, “are an attack on Israel and oblige us to respond," the Prime Minister’s Office said.

What they're saying: “You come at a special time because we have acute challenges to our security and vast opportunities for peace. I am convinced that by working together we can both meet the challenges and realize the opportunities," Netanyahu told Sullivan at the top of their meeting, which lasted for more than two hours.

Sullivan met separately with Tzahi Hanegbi, his new Israeli counterpart.