Source: Data: Drake Star Partners; Chart: Axios Visuals

Deal-making in the video game industry reached $127 billion last year, across more than 1,250 investments, acquisitions and mergers, according to a new report by Drake Star Partners.

Why it matters: Both tallies were up from 2021, demonstrating continued, intense financial interest in the sector.

Details: Investment was spread across console, PC and mobile gaming companies, with $4 billion pouring into blockchain gaming efforts alone (up from 2021).

Esports related deals, however, were scarce, continuing a downward trend.

One head-turning esports exception: the $1.5 billion paid by the Saudi government-funded Savvy Gaming Group for two competitive gaming firms in January 2022 (Savvy plans to invest $38 billion in games in the years ahead).

Between the lines: Microsoft’s $69 billion bid for Activision Blizzard was the year’s biggest deal, though it hasn’t yet closed due to regulatory challenges.

The year’s biggest disclosed private placement was the $2 billion injected into Fortnite maker Epic Games, with funding led by Sony and Kirkbi, the company that owns Lego. Epic and Lego are planning a Lego virtual world.

Some notable game studios that received big investments in 2022 include Elden Ring makers FromSoftware ($260 million), Journey studio ThatGameCompany ($160 million), and former Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies’ Build A Rocket Boy ($125 million).

One Web3 catch: While venture capital firms raised an impressive $13 billion for blockchain gaming funds, Drake Star says the category’s second biggest player among them was collapsed crypto outfit FTX.

What’s next: Drake Star predicts 2023 to be another year of consolidation in the industry, with big spending from Saudi-backed Savvy and increased investment in AI.

Yes, but: Signs of a slowdown are evident, with the deal value, if not the number of deals, dropping in Q4 of 2022.

And not surprisingly, January 2023 has also been much quieter than the supercharged first month of 2022, which included announcements of the Microsoft-Activision bid, Savvy’s esports deals and since-closed deals for Bungie and Zynga.

The big picture: Gaming's robust activity bucks the overall trend for M&A, particularly.

Global deal value and volume were down 38% and 18%, respectively, from 2021. The declines for U.S. deals were 39% and 15%.

Q4 was the year's slowest quarter, after having been the busiest in 2021 and 2020.

Sign up for the Axios Gaming newsletter here.