Retail sales soften in December

Retail sales for the month of December rose nearly 5.2% year over year, to about $749 billion on an unadjusted basis, according to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Driving the news: On a seasonally adjusted basis, December retail sales grew 6% year over year but fell 1.1% month over month to about $677 billion.

The headline number for December was affected by lower gas and auto sales, as well as a decline in home furnishings.

Why it matters: Retail sales were about $916 billion for November and December, excluding auto, gas and restaurants.

That's below the National Retail Federation's projection that holiday sales would increase between 6% and 8% or between $943 billion and $960 billion.

Between the lines: A number of retail analysts and economists prefer year-over-year comparisons because month-over-month figures are seasonally adjusted utilizing data from the past 10 years that contain a lot of noise.

That time period includes the depths of the pandemic.

And while results are seasonally adjusted, they do not take into account inflation, which appears to be cooling.

Yes, but: Food services and drinking places saw a noticeable jump in sales to about $89 billion in December from nearly $79 billion a year ago, an increase of more than 12%, as consumers shift spending from objects to experiences.

