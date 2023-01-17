Police say they have arrested the suspected "mastermind" behind some of the recent shootings at the homes and offices of elected Democratic officials in New Mexico.

The big picture: The attacks come amid a growing number of threats and attacks targeting political figures and elected officials.

Local and federal authorities in New Mexico have been investigating since last month multiple separate shootings targeting Democratic officials' homes and offices. No one was injured in the attacks, but three homes were damaged.

Solomon Peña arrest: What to know

Driving the news: Albuquerque police said Monday they arrested Solomon Peña, a Republican candidate who lost two previous state House elections, in connection with some of the shootings, Axios reports.

"It is believed that [Peña] is the mastermind behind this," Medina said at a news conference Monday.

Peña's arrest comes after another suspect was arrested in connection with the six shootings.

Police said Peña was not involved or connected with at least two of the reported shootings, per the New York Times.

Details: Peña has been accused of conspiring with and paying for four other men to shoot at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators, Albuquerque Police Department chief Harold Medina said in a tweet.

Peña allegedly paid cash to four men to conduct at least two drive-by shootings, deputy police commander Kyle Hartsock said, per the Associated Press.

Peña joined the men during an attack at New Mexico state Sen. Linda Lopez's home and allegedly "attempted to shoot" with a weapon that malfunctioned, police said, per the New York Times.

What they're saying: "This type of radicalism is a threat to our nation and has made its way to our doorstep right here in Albuquerque, New Mexico," Albuquerque mayor Tim Keller said, per the Associated Press. "But I know we are going to push back, and we will not allow this to cross the threshold."

The Republican Party of New Mexico said in a statement that Peña faces serious allegations "and he should be held accountable if the charges are validated in court."

Context: Peña unsuccessfully ran as a candidate for the House District 14 seat in the South Valley against incumbent state Rep. Miguel Garcia in November, losing by about 3,600 votes, AP reports.

After the election, Peña allegedly showed up to the homes of elected officials with documents that, he claimed, showed he had won the race, police said, per AP.

"Peña came to my house right after the (November) election," ​​Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa told NBC News. "He was sort of erratic in the points he was trying to make about the election, and about how many doors he knocked on and how the number of votes didn't match."

"He was at my door and he was aggressive. He was an election denier," she said.

Former County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley described a similar experience to NBC News, describing Peña as "angry about losing the election."

These conversations happened shortly before the shootings took place, according to AP.

New Mexico shooting timeline

The timeline: Police originally said there were four shootings before announcing in January that a fifth attack happened at the former campaign office of the newly-elected New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez.

In early December, Speaker of the New Mexico House Javier Martinez reported gunshots at his house, too, Reuters reports.

Albuquerque police said in early January that shootings began when Barboa's home was targeted on Dec. 4.

Seven days later, there were more than a dozen shots fired at O'Malley's home, police said.

On Jan. 3, at least eight shots were fired at state Sen. Linda Lopez's home.

Two days later, on Jan. 5, three shots were fired at state Sen. Moe Maestas' office, ABQ police said.

