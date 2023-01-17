26 mins ago - Energy & Environment
Greta Thunberg detained by police at German coal protest
Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police at a protest Tuesday in western Germany, multiple outlets reported.
Driving the news: Thunberg alongside other activists has been protesting the planned demolition of coal mining town Lützerath to make way for a coal mine expansion
- On Sunday, she and other protesters were physically removed from the site.
This story is developing and will be updated.