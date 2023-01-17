Greta Thunberg detained by police at German coal protest

Police officers lead Greta Thunberg out of a group of protesters and activists and away from the edge of the Garzweiler II opencast lignite mine on Jan. 17. Photo: Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police at a protest Tuesday in western Germany, multiple outlets reported.

Driving the news: Thunberg alongside other activists has been protesting the planned demolition of coal mining town Lützerath to make way for a coal mine expansion

On Sunday, she and other protesters were physically removed from the site.

This story is developing and will be updated.