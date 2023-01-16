Mykhaylo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donetsk celebrating in Glasgow, Scotland, in October 2022. Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk on Monday announced a $25 million program to support Mariupol soldiers and the families of fallen soldiers.

The big picture: The project, called "Heart of Azovstal," comes after the club sold its star player, the 22-year-old Mykhailo Mudryk, to Chelsea Football Club in a deal worth around $110 million.

"The money will be used to cover different needs, from providing medical and prosthetic treatment and psychological support to meeting specific requests,” the club's president Rinat Akhmetov, said in a statement.

