19 mins ago - Sports
Ukraine soccer club makes $25M donation to Mariupol soldiers
Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk on Monday announced a $25 million program to support Mariupol soldiers and the families of fallen soldiers.
The big picture: The project, called "Heart of Azovstal," comes after the club sold its star player, the 22-year-old Mykhailo Mudryk, to Chelsea Football Club in a deal worth around $110 million.
- "The money will be used to cover different needs, from providing medical and prosthetic treatment and psychological support to meeting specific requests,” the club's president Rinat Akhmetov, said in a statement.
