University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, a staff member for the program, were killed in a vehicle accident early Sunday, just hours after the school celebrated its recent national championship with a parade.

The big picture: The University of Georgia Athletic Association announced Willock's and LeCroy's deaths in a statement Sunday, saying two others members of the football program were injured in the accident but were in stable condition.

Willock, 20, was a redshirt sophomore from New Milford, New Jersey, and played 15 games for the Bulldogs this season, according to Georgia’s football roster.

LeCroy, 24, was a recruiting analyst for the program.

It's unclear if the two others injured in the wreck are players or staff members.

What they're saying: "We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy," Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement.

"Devin was an outstanding young man in every way. He was always smiling, was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."

The big picture: Willock died at the accident site as a result of his injuries, while LeCroy, the driver, died as a result of her injuries after being transported to a local hospital, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.