At least 68 people killed in Nepal plane crash

Rescuers inspect the wreckage at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara on Jan. 15. Photo: Prakash Mathema/AFP via Getty Images

At least 68 people died in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday, in the country's most fatal plane crash in more than 30 years, AP reports.

Driving the news: 72 people were on board the regional passenger plane when it crashed en route to the resort town of Pokhara, per the country's Civil Aviation Authority.

The ATR 72 aircraft, operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines, was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara Airport, which is a 27-minute flight, AP notes.

After the crash, helicopters and a ground rescue team that included the Nepal Army and Armed Police Force "moved immediately towards the crash site for prompt rescue operation," per Nepal's civil aviation authority.

The plane was carrying 53 Nepalese passengers and 15 foreign nationals, including 5 Indians, 4 Russians, 2 Koreans, 1 Australian, 1 Argentinian, 1 Irish and 1 French passenger. Four crew members were on board.

"The rescue operation is still in progress," the aviation authority said.

The big picture: Sunday's crash is the most fatal since 1992, when 167 people died on a Pakistan International Airlines plane when it was trying to land in Kathmandu, per AP.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.