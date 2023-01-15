25 mins ago - World
At least 68 people killed in Nepal plane crash
At least 68 people died in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday, in the country's most fatal plane crash in more than 30 years, AP reports.
Driving the news: 72 people were on board the regional passenger plane when it crashed en route to the resort town of Pokhara, per the country's Civil Aviation Authority.
- The ATR 72 aircraft, operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines, was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara Airport, which is a 27-minute flight, AP notes.
- After the crash, helicopters and a ground rescue team that included the Nepal Army and Armed Police Force "moved immediately towards the crash site for prompt rescue operation," per Nepal's civil aviation authority.
- The plane was carrying 53 Nepalese passengers and 15 foreign nationals, including 5 Indians, 4 Russians, 2 Koreans, 1 Australian, 1 Argentinian, 1 Irish and 1 French passenger. Four crew members were on board.
- "The rescue operation is still in progress," the aviation authority said.
The big picture: Sunday's crash is the most fatal since 1992, when 167 people died on a Pakistan International Airlines plane when it was trying to land in Kathmandu, per AP.
Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.