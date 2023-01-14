Wife of ex-congressional candidate charged with 52 counts of voter fraud

The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud for her actions during her husband’s failed bid to run for Congress in 2020, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

Driving the news: Kim Phuong Taylor, of Sioux City, Iowa, allegedly filled out and forced others to submit dozens of voter registrations, ballot request forms and absentee ballots that had false information as her husband sought the Republican nomination for the state’s 4th U.S. Congressional District, the DOJ said.

Taylor allegedly signed documents for voters without their permission and allegedly told voters that they could sign documents for relatives who weren’t present, according to the DOJ.

She faces 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, as well as three counts of registration fraud and 23 counts of fraudulent voting.

Taylor, if convicted, faces a maximum penalty of five years for each count, the DOJ said.

Context: Her husband, Jeremy Taylor, is a former Iowa House member who finished third in a race for the Republican nomination for Iowa's 4th U.S. Congressional District seat, the Associated Press reports. The winner, Randy Feenstra, was elected to Congress in November 2022.

Jeremy Taylor, who represents District 5 on the Woodbury County board, is not accused of any wrongdoing, per the Sioux City Journal. He is up for reelection in 2024.

