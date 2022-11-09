No evidence of voter fraud found in midterms: cybersecurity officials

There is no evidence of voter fraud in Tuesday's midterm elections, Homeland Security's cybersecurity agency said Wednesday.

Driving the news: "We have seen no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was any way compromised in any race in the country," Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly said in a statement.

The director reminded voters that in the days after the election, officials continue to count votes and test equipment as part of the "rigorous post-Election Day process that goes into finalizing and certifying the results."

"It’s important to remember that this thorough and deliberative process can take days or weeks, depending on state laws; these rigorous procedures are why the American people can have confidence in the security and integrity of the election," she added.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, who has made repeated false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, baselessly suggested that it could be happening in the midterms.

"Same thing is happening with Voter Fraud as happened in 2020???" Trump said Tuesday on Truth Social.

