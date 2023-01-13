This grab taken from AFP video footage shows a member of Ukraine's military looking away as a BM-21'Grad' MLRS 122mm rocket launcher fires on the outskirts of Soledar on January 11, 2023. Photo: Arman Soldin /AFP via Getty Images

The Russian Defense Ministry on Friday said its forces had taken control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar — a claim Ukraine denied, saying the fighting was ongoing.

Why it matters: Military analysts say that capturing Soledar would not immediately change the course of the war in eastern Ukraine, but would represent a symbolic victory for Russia, which has suffered a series of setbacks over the last few months.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, had said earlier this week that any capture of Soledar by Russian forces "is not an operationally significant development and is unlikely to presage an imminent Russian encirclement of Bakhmut."

It could however give "Moscow’s forces new locations to place artillery" as it continues its push in the east, the New York Times notes.

What they're saying: "On the evening of January 12, the liberation of the city of Soledar was completed, which is important for the continuation of successful offensive operations" in the Donbass region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

But Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesperson for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told Ukrainian news outlet RBC-Ukraine that Moscow's claim of capturing Soledar is “not true,” saying that “fighting is going on in the city.”

The big picture: Over the last week, there have been competing claims over who controls Soledar, which has been the site of heavy fighting for months.