Android co-founder chips in for sculpture to honor Leonard Nimoy

A rendering of a sculpture to be built at Boston's Museum of Science honoring "Star Trek" actor Leonard Nimoy. Image: Museum of Science.

Android co-founder Rich Miner credits "Star Trek" for helping lead him to a career in tech and inspiring several products he created.

What's happening: As a way to pay tribute, Miner is now helping fund a sculpture honoring the show and Leonard Nimoy, the late actor who portrayed Spock.

Details: Miner, who still works at Google, said he heard that Boston's Museum of Science wanted to honor Nimoy with a memorial sculpture, but was having some challenges raising the needed money, so he chipped in with a six-figure donation.

"I just offered to put in an anchor grant and make sure it got done," Miner said.

What they're saying: Miner told Axios that he has fond memories of growing up a young geek in Natick, Massachusetts, watching reruns of every episode of the original TV show.