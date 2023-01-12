Wells Fargo is downsizing its mortgage business

Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Wells Fargo is retreating from the mortgage business, where it's been a longtime industry leader, the bank said earlier this week.

Why it matters: High mortgage rates have crushed demand for loans, and the biggest home lenders saw business drop by eye-popping percentages last year.

State of play: Wells said it would focus on providing mortgages to existing customers and would continue its efforts around increasing lending to Black and Hispanic homebuyers.

"Mortgage is an important relationship product," said Kleber Santos, CEO of Consumer Lending, in a statement. “We are making the decision to continue to reduce risk in the mortgage business by reducing its size and narrowing its focus.”

The bank is shrinking its mortgage servicing portfolio, and completely walking away from "correspondent lending," where it buys loans from smaller lenders.

The big picture: Banks have been pulling back from the mortgage business for a while. A majority of home loans now originate at nonbank lenders like Rocket Mortgage and LoanDepot.com.