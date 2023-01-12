North Carolina, Wisconsin are latest states to ban TikTok on government devices

North Carolina and Wisconsin are barring state employees and contractors from using TikTok on government-issued devices.

The big picture: The pair on Thursday became the latest states to do so, joining more than 20 others, including Texas, Ohio, Maryland, New Jersey, Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina and South Dakota, after the FBI warned of possible threats to national security posed by the Chinese-owned social media platform.

TikTok was also banned from federal devices late last month under a larger government funding bill as the platform faces growing bipartisan opposition.

What they're saying: "It’s important for us to protect state information technology from foreign countries that have actively participated in cyberattacks against the United States," North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement, adding that Chinese social media platform WeChat is also being banned from state devices.

"Defending our state's technology and cybersecurity infrastructure and protecting digital privacy will continue to be a top priority," Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who was urged by state Republican lawmakers to enact the ban, said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Kentucky will also consider a bill next month to ban the app from all state-issued devices and networks.

