Axios Finish Line: How to wake up with a spring in your step

If you're routinely waking up feeling sluggish, you're not alone.

Fewer than 1 in 3 Americans are getting "restorative sleep," according to a recent study from researchers at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital. That means the vast majority of us aren't getting the right kind of sleep. We might be getting enough hours, but we're not waking up with the boosted alertness, mood and energy that we want in the morning.

Why it matters: Low quality or quantity of sleep has far-reaching effects, from short-term ability to focus to long-term risk for chronic disease.

But there's a fix. Another study, published recently in Nature Communications and covered by CNBC, uncovered three steps we can take to try to eliminate that groggy feeling many of us get when we're waking up.