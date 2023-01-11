Former Rep. Harley Rouda announces bid to fill Katie Porter's House seat

Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Calif.) questions during a hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Aug. 24, 2020. Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

Former Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Calif.) announced Wednesday that he is running to replace Rep. Katie Porter's (D-Calif.) House seat a day after she announced she would run for Senate in 2024.

Why it matters: Rouda, who was first elected in 2018, decided to not run for election in 2022 in a newly drawn California congressional seat that would have pitted him against Porter.

Porter will run for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat. At 89, Feinstein has not said if she’s running for re-election, but Porter's announcement will put significant pressure on California’s senior senator to decide.

What they're saying: "After years of fires and droughts, California families are grappling with deadly storms and floods; disasters exacerbated by our climate crisis. In Congress, I will be laser-focused on resolving this crisis - and work with anyone to get it done," Rouda tweeted Wednesday.

"Orange County deserves leaders that put bipartisanship ahead of brinkmanship, and are focused on delivering results for the hardworking families of our state," he added.

"I was that leader in Congress, and I’m proud to run to be it again."

The big picture: Former state Assembly member Scott Baugh, a Republican, also announced his bid for Porter's seat on Tuesday.