President Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shake hands during a welcome ceremony as part of the 2023 North American Leaders' Summit at Palacio Nacionalin Mexico City, Mexico, on Monday. Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called on President Biden Monday to improve relations between the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean during their bilateral meeting in Mexico City.

Driving the news: López Obrador made the comments after warmly greeting the U.S. President and first lady Jill Biden, who are in the Mexican capital on their first foreign trip of 2023 for the North American Leaders' Summit.

What they're saying: "This is the moment for us to determine to do away with this abandonment, this disdain, and this forgetfulness for Latin America and the Caribbean," López Obrador said.

"President Biden, you hold the key in your hand to open and to substantially improve the relationship among all the countries of the American continent."

Biden responded by saying "unfortunately our responsibility just doesn't end in the Western Hemisphere," but said the U.S. had spent "tens of billions of dollars" on the region.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional comment from Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.