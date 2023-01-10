Eurozone unemployment at record low

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite the economic shock brought on by Russia's war on Ukraine, unemployment on the continent remains at a historic low.

Driving the news: The unemployment rate for the 20 nations sharing the euro remained at 6.5% in November, the same as the previous month.

The jobless rate is the lowest for the eurozone on record, going back to 1998.

And European stocks are on a tear. They're up more than 5% in 2023, better than the roughly 1.4% gain for the S&P.

The intrigue: The numbers defy expectations for a sharp downturn on the continent among economists, who have expected that surging prices for natural gas and other fuels would take a huge toll on the economy.