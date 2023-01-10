Democrats want Bolsonaro expelled from U.S. after attack in Brazil

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro looks on after a press conference two days after being defeated by Lula da Silva in the presidential runoff on Nov. 1, 2022 in Brasilia, Brazil. Photo: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Some Democratic lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to eject former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro from the U.S. after a mob of his right-wing supporters stormed Brazil's National Congress and other government buildings on Sunday.

Driving the news: Bolsonaro, who lost to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the presidential election, flew to Florida two days before the end of his term on Jan. 1. Bolsonaro has criticized and denied involvement in the attack, which some are comparing to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection in the U.S.

What they're saying: "Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted. "We must stand in solidarity with [Lula's] democratically elected government. The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida."

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) echoed her House colleague. "Two years ago our Capitol was attacked by fanatics, now we are watching it happen in Brazil," she tweeted. "Democracies around the world must stand united to condemn this attack on democracy. Bolsonaro should not be given refuge in Florida."

"Domestic terrorists and fascists cannot be allowed to use Trump’s playbook to undermine democracy," Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) tweeted. "Bolsonaro must not be given refuge in Florida, where he’s been hiding from accountability for his crimes."

He also called on the U.S. to extradite Bolsonaro to Brazil in an appearance on CNN.

The big picture: Biden and Vice President Harris have both condemned the attack, which saw protesters climb onto the Congress building's roof, smash glass windows and doors, and damage furniture.