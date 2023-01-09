Health experts warn of another COVID wave

The dizzying spread of the newest Omicron variant XBB.1.5 — also nicknamed Kraken — has public health experts warning of yet another potential COVID wave in the U.S.

Why it matters: While the severity isn't clear yet, it's "the most transmissible form of Omicron to date," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on COVID-19, said, according to CNN.

That wave of infection could cause disruptions amid an already historically bad respiratory virus season, and continue to drive up hospitalizations, particularly among the elderly and immunocompromised.

State of play: The CDC's estimates now show that the XBB.1.5 variant made up 18.3% of cases for the week ending on Dec. 31, 2022, and 27.6% of sequenced cases for the week ending on Jan. 7, Axios' Herb Scribner writes.

The big picture: This comes as monoclonal antibodies have been rendered largely ineffective against current COVID variants, Politico reported.

At the same time, pandemic-era investments in virus surveillance, new vaccines and treatments are winding down.

The public has largely abandoned mitigation strategies like masking, and there's been a far lower uptake of the bivalent booster than anticipated.

What they are saying: "We've moved from complacency to frank capitulation at just the wrong time," Eric Topol, executive vice president of Scripps Research, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed.